Mohamed Bin Zayed Congratulates President, Rulers, Emiratis And National Frontline Teams On Holy Month Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, Rulers, Emiratis and national frontline teams on holy month of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has offered heartfelt greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohamed also offered greetings to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohamed also extended Ramadan greetings to all doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers who are on the frontline of the nation's defence against the spread of coronavirus and prayed that their efforts and hard work will contribute to protecting the community.

He also congratulated the heroes of the UAE Armed Forces as they perform their sacred duty of protecting their homeland and to the citizens and residents of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Emiratis and residents on the occasion and wished permanent security, safety and prosperity to the homeland.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also extended greetings to kings, leaders and peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion and wished further development for their countries.

He expressed the hope that the global efforts will result in defeating the coronavirus and that life will be back to normal soon.

