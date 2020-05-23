Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rulers of Emirates on Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

He wished President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa good health and well-being to continue the nation's development drive, achievements and gains.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Emiratis and residents on the auspicious occasion.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant more progress, prosperity and development for the UAE.