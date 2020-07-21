UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Congratulates Singaporean Premier On Successful Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the prospects for further consolidating the strategic partnership relations with Singapore in a phone call with its Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Singaporean premier on the results of the recent elections where his ruling People's Action Party won, and wished him continuing success in best serving the interests of his people.

Loong thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his friendly feelings and expressed delight at the privileged relations between the two friendly nations at the economic, trade and investment levels.

The call touched on the latest regional and international developments and the two leaders exchanged views over the international efforts made in the global fight against coronavirus and the endeavours to stem the fallout of the pandemic.

They agreed on the growing need for mitigating the humanitarian and economic impact of the novel virus and reviewed the successful efforts made by Singapore in this regard.

