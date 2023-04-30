UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi After Sharjah FC Win UAE President's Cup

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE President&#039;s Cup

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, following Sharjah FC's win of the UAE President's Cup for the tenth time in the club's history.

The UAE President extended his best wishes in a phone call with H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan, during which he also congratulated the team’s players and the club’s technical and administrative staff.

Sharjah FC's cup win came after a penalty shootout against Al Ain FC at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also commended the Sharjah Ruler for his encouragement of sport and athletics in the UAE.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his ongoing support towards the UAE’s sports sector and Emirati athletes competing in various sports.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Cuban Peso Best

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

2 minutes ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

33 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

3 hours ago
 Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on ..

Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on Climate Finance

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.