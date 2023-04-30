ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, following Sharjah FC's win of the UAE President's Cup for the tenth time in the club's history.

The UAE President extended his best wishes in a phone call with H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan, during which he also congratulated the team’s players and the club’s technical and administrative staff.

Sharjah FC's cup win came after a penalty shootout against Al Ain FC at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also commended the Sharjah Ruler for his encouragement of sport and athletics in the UAE.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his ongoing support towards the UAE’s sports sector and Emirati athletes competing in various sports.