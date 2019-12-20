UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Congratulates Tebboune On New Responsibilities As President Of Algeria

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today congratulated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his new responsibilities as President of Algeria.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also wished him luck and success in performing his new tasks and responsibilities.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the strong UAE-Algerian relations and expressed hope for advancing the already privileged relations between the two fraternal countries to the higher good of their two peoples. He also wished further progress and prosperity for the Algerian people.

In turn, Tebboune expressed appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's good gesture, expressing hope for continued prosperity for the people of the UAE.

