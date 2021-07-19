Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, people and frontline heroes on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, while wishing them continued good health, wellbeing and happiness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also extended his Eid greetings to the UAE citizens and residents.

He also expressed warm greetings and best wishes to the frontline heroes in all national and humanitarian fields, wishing them and their families health and happiness.