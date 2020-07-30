Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, while wishing him continued good health, wellbeing and happiness to continue to lead the UAE’s journey of development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the country further progress, glory and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes as well as to the UAE citizens and residents.

He also sent warm greetings and best wishes to the frontline heroes including medical cadres, security men, emergency teams, volunteers and other field workers, for their exceptional efforts since the outbreak of the coronavirus. They set a bright model for sacrifice, dedication and giving to keep the UAE safe, he said.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed sent special greetings to the families and children of martyrs, wishing them good health and happiness.

He also congratulated the presidents and kings of Arab and Islamic countries on the religious occasion, wishing them good health and happiness and that security, peace, stability and prosperity prevail in their countries, He sent warm greetings to the UAE servicemen, praying that their efforts be blessed and that they continued to be guided along the right path.