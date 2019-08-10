Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, Rulers, Servicemen on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, wishing them good health and further wellbeing.

On the same auspicious occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed greeted UAE servicemen who are in the line of duty outside the country, praying to God Almighty to bless their efforts and guide them on the right path.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wished the people and residents of the UAE, continuing happiness, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with sustainable peace, prosperity and security.