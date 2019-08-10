UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE President, Rulers, Servicemen On Eid Al Adha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 08:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, Rulers, Servicemen on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, and Crown Princes, wishing them good health and further wellbeing.

On the same auspicious occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed greeted UAE servicemen who are in the line of duty outside the country, praying to God Almighty to bless their efforts and guide them on the right path.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wished the people and residents of the UAE, continuing happiness, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE with sustainable peace, prosperity and security.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Guide Rashid Same God

Recent Stories

India committing genocide by turning IoK majority ..

2 minutes ago

80 migrants rescued by charity ship off Libya: MSF ..

18 minutes ago

Two million Muslim hajj pilgrims scale Mount Arafa ..

19 minutes ago

President stresses upon unity to face challenges

19 minutes ago

Haftar-Led LNA Says Accepts UN-Brokered Eid Ceasef ..

19 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Albayrak chal ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.