Mohamed Bin Zayed: Continued Compliance With Precautionary Measures A Must For Addressing New Covid Wave Until It's Over

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has urged Emiratis and UAE residents to necessarily comply with all Covid-19 countermeasures and continue collaboration with all departments concerned in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all UAE families and society.

Speaking during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed assured all UAE people that the UAE health sector is fully geared and prepared to address any challenges associated with the new Coronavirus wave, noting that the emerging Covid variant will take some time and disappear as was the case with the previous one.

"According to experts and specialists, the pandemic comes in waves. However, the new strain is less harmful to human beings though it spreads faster than other variants. Therefore, we have to exercise caution because infections may increase, but God Willing and thanks to the determination of all stakeholders and their collaboration, we will survive the new wave," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"There should be no complacency in ensuring compliance with all preventative and precautionary measures rolled out by health and other competent authorities. God willing, this wave will disappear as was the case with that of the past two years," Sheikh Mohamed concluded.

