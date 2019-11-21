Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences on death of Sultan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, and the delegations of several countries and governments, as well as from several Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and mourners.

Ghani and the delegations also offered their condolences to the sons of the deceased, Sheikh Dr. Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while praying to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant patience and solace to the family of Sheikh Sultan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the two sons of the late Sheikh Sultan accepted condolences at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi from H.R.H. Prince Turki bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on behalf of H.R.H. Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and H.R.H. Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Saud, Member of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, as well as from H.R.H. Prince Bader bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of the National Guard of Saudi Arabia, Sayyid Shehab bin Tariq Al Said, Special Adviser to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, Sheikh Mohammed Saeed Al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development of the Sultanate, Sheikh Ali bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Minister of Royal Court Affairs of Bahrain, and Ethiopian Defence Minister Lemma Megersa.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also offered condolences on the death of Sheikh Sultan.

The delegations conveyed the condolences of their leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan while wishing him good health.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a number of Sheikhs, accepted condolences along with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.