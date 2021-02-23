UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Continues Tours Of IDEX 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today continued his tours of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21 to 25 February.

Sheikh Mohamed visited a number of the companies participating in the global event and was briefed on the latest military and defence systems, products, and solutions on display.

He also visited Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), which is held on the margin of IDEX 2021, as well as the pavilions of Tawazun Economic Council, Saudi Arabia, and the Republic of Serbia in addition to the stands of several other countries participating in the event.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged talk during his tour with the exhibitors and participants on the significance of such events in promoting their businesses and shedding light on the latest defence products and solutions and their future projects in this field.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed during the tour were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

