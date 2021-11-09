Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, latest regional and global developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, discussed ways of strengthening bilateral fraternal ties in a way that benefit their people.

During official talks held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders took stock of the latest regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reviewed the state of economic, investment, trade, developmental and political cooperation and explored prospects for furthering this cooperation. They affirmed their common sincere desire to push bilateral relations forward and achieve qualitative leaps to serve development and progress in the two countries and contribute to building a prosperous future for their peoples.

The two sides also discussed Gulf and Arab developments and issues in the regional and international arenas and exchanged views. They also underscored the importance of joint action to cement the foundations of peace, stability and cooperation in the region for the benefit and development of its peoples.

The meeting also addressed the cooperation of the two countries and their joint efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its effects and contain its repercussions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Crown Prince of Bahrain also touched on the Expo 2020 Dubai and the active participation of Bahrain where the GCC country presents its culture, civilisation and bright future vision for its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the UAE-Bahrain ties have lived up to the aspirations of the two peoples for strong cooperation and integration and materialise the fraternity bonds into programmes and projects that serve the development, progress and renaissance in both countries. "The UAE and Bahrain share a longstanding history.

Our ties with Bahrain go beyond the official profile to be a special one and have endured challenges before and after the Union," he said.

He also expressed his appreciation for the permanent positions of the Kingdom of Bahrain with the UAE and their work for stability and peace in the region and the world.

Prince Salman affirmed the advanced levels of distinguished relations that bind together the Kingdom of Bahrain and the sisterly UAE. The bilateral relations enjoy the care and support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and his brother, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain recorded a message in the VIP visitor book in Al Watan Palace, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome to him and his delegation. He wished further growth and progress for the brotherly relations and cooperation between the two countries to achieve their shared interests, and the continuity of goodness, dignity and prosperity for the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the Crown Prince of Bahrain and his delegation.

The meeting and banquet were attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Airports, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

In attendance from the Bahraini side were Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and a number of ministers and senior officials.