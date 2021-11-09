Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Bahrain witness exchange of MoUs between UAE, Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, witnessed today, a ceremony for exchange of memoranda of understanding for further the development and prosperity in both countries.

An MoU on higher education and another one on the executive programme for joint cooperation in education for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 were exchanged between Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Bahraini Minister of Labour and Social Development, exchanged an MoU on labour and human resources development, while Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Nasser Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, and Faeqa bint Saeed AlSaleh, Bahraini Minister of Health, exchanged an MoU on health cooperation.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, exchanged an MoU on trade and investment cooperation with Zayed bin Rashid AlZayani, Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

An MoU on industry and advanced technology was exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Zayed bin Rashid AlZayani, Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

A declaration on recognising the UAE as a partner in Bahrain Global Sea-Air Logistics Hub was exchanged by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Zayed bin Rashid AlZayani, Bahraini Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, exchanged an MoU on transportation and communications.

An MoU on climate change and environmental cooperation was exchanged by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, Chief Executive Office of the Supreme Council for Environment of Bahrain.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, Chief Executive Office of the Supreme Council for Environment of Bahrain, exchanged an MoU between ADNOC and Tatweer Petroleum. They also exchanged an MoU between ADNOC and Oil and Gas Holding Company of Bahrain.

An MoU between Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Bahrain Bourse was exchanged by Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, ADX CEO, and Khalifa Ibrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse.

Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Sheikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khailfa, CEO of National Cybersecurity Strategy of Bahrain, exchanged an MoU on cybersecurity.

An MoU between Dubai Logistics World (DLW) and Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications was exchanged by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World, and Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications.