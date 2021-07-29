Mohamed bin Zayed departs Vienna

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, left Vienna today after a state visit to the Republic of Austria.

Sebastian Kurz, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, led an entourage of senior Austrian officials to see off Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Vienna International Airport.