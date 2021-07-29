UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Departs Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Vienna

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, left Vienna today after a state visit to the Republic of Austria.

Sebastian Kurz, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, led an entourage of senior Austrian officials to see off Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Vienna International Airport.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Vienna Austria Airport

Recent Stories

UAE pledges AED 367 million to support education o ..

35 minutes ago

Over 92,000 Americans Experience Power Outages Aft ..

10 minutes ago

Crackdown on kite flying continues

10 minutes ago

Spain closes 'genocide' case against W.Sahara lead ..

10 minutes ago

FIA arrests major sugar market broker involved in ..

12 minutes ago

UNSC Renews Mandate of Peacekeeping Mission in Cyp ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.