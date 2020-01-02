UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Directs Khalifa Fund To Support SMEs In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, directed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Khalifa Fund, to allocate US$200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, in Pakistan.

This initiative aims to encourage innovation in projects and support entrepreneurship, to assist the Pakistani government’s efforts to create a stable and balanced national economy that will help achieve the country’s sustainable development.

The initiative is also part of the close ties between the UAE and Pakistan and the keenness of their leaderships to strengthen and develop them, reflecting the development witnessed by their overall relations over the past decades.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s initiative, which was launched on the sidelines of his visit to Pakistan, aims to support economic projects there.

