Mohamed Bin Zayed Directs To Build Mosque Named After Indonesian President In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has directed to build a mosque named after Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in Diplomatic Area in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also gave directions to rename Al Ma’arid Street, one of the capital’s key roads, in honour of the President.

The directives come as recognition and appreciation of the Indonesian President’s close friendship with the UAE and his efforts in strengthening the relationship between the two countries in many areas, including economy, commerce and development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated on Tuesday President Joko Widodo Street, in a ceremony coinciding with the anniversary of Widodo’s election as President of Indonesia.

President Joko Widodo Street is located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s central business district. Main landmarks of the street include Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, home to leading international events, conferences and exhibitions attended by experts from around the world, and headquarters of prominent companies, businesses, and government entities.

The street is strategically located in Diplomatic Area, which hosts many foreign embassies in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to UAE; Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mohamed Rashed Ahmed Al Hameli, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Ahmed Al Hai Al Hameli, Director of the East Asia and Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; and Saif Bader Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City.

In an official visit to Abu Dhabi early 2020, President Widodo and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attended the signing of 16 agreements and memorandums of understanding between various entities and institutions in the UAE and Indonesia, to enhance mutual cooperation in various areas, including education, health, energy, ports, environment, and Islamic affairs and endowments.

