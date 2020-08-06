UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Directs To Dispatch Emergency Medical Aid To Lebanon

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to dispatch emergency medical aid to Lebanon

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has sent urgent medical aid to Lebanon to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is a generous donation from President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The medical aid comprised 12 tonnes of testing devices and medical supplies to support medical workers, personal hygiene and prevention tools, and COVID-19 diagnostic devices.

These medical supplies will enable more than 10,000 medical frontline workers to perform their duties and reinforce their efforts to contain the coronavirus.

The supply of the aid is part of the solidarity campaign with the Lebanese people and the efforts to reduce the intensity of the health crisis there.

Some 92 countries have been supplied with medical aid weighing nearly 1,250 tonnes by the UAE, which has helped more than 1.2 million health workers in these countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From Middle East

