UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Discusses Fostering Relations With President Of Sierra Leone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations with President of Sierra Leone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, and reviewed prospects of consolidating the relations between the two countries.

They discussed means of propelling cooperation in the fields of investment, infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainable development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is determined to continue its support for the efforts made by friendly countries to ensure economic and social development, and meet the ambitions of their peoples for progress, stability and prosperity.

Bio thanked the UAE for its humanitarian assistance and supportive initiatives for his country to accelerate its developmental efforts and improve public services.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court; while the delegation from Sierra Leone included Dr. John Tambi, the Presidential adviser, on Infrastructure and Head of Infrastructural Affairs in the Office of the President; Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Joseph Ndanema; Timothy Kabba, Director General of the Sierra Leone Petroleum Directorate; and Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the UAE.

Related Topics

Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Sierra Leone From

Recent Stories

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

1 hour ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

1 hour ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

1 hour ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.