Mohamed Bin Zayed, Egypt's President Discuss Strengthening UAE-Egypt Relations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, today discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.

In a telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President el-Sisi exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

