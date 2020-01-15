UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Egyptian President Attend Inauguration Of Barnis Military Base

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend inauguration of Barnis Military Base

RED SEA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, along with several representatives of Arab and foreign countries, attended the inauguration of the Barnis Military Base located in the Southern Military Area of the Red Sea Governorate.

They also witnessed the launch of Qader 2020, the largest amphibious landing exercise using live ammunition involving members of the Egyptian Air Force and Navy.

The base will support the efforts to secure Egypt’s southern borders, economic interests and natural resources, as well as the operations of the Egyptian Southern Fleet in the Red Sea.

In his statement during the event, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated President el-Sisi on the opening of the base while praising its advanced capabilities and equipment, and adding that it is a significant addition to the Egyptian military and will ensure freedom of navigation and security in the Red Sea.

"The Egyptian Armed Forces are not only a bulwark of Egypt but also of the entire Arab world because Egypt's strength is a force for all Arabs. Egypt, with its strong and advanced armed forces, is a factor in the region’s stability and peace," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the relations between the UAE and Egypt are fraternal and strategic and are deep-rooted at both official and social levels, in light of the joint visions of their leaderships and their consultations on relevant regional and international issues and challenges.

He also pointed out that strengthening the military capacities of the Egyptian military and other Arab armed forces will protect the gains of the region and its people, create a safe environment for economic and social development, and ensure regional and global security and peace, in view of the strategic importance of the Arab region and the middle East to the world’s security and interests.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the efficiency, advanced skills and readiness of Egyptian soldiers, which were showcased at Qader 2020.

In his statement on the sidelines of the event, His Highness said, "The Arab people aspire for development and stability and reject conflicts and wars. But external interference in the affairs of the region causes tensions and drains efforts and capabilities."

He also called on the international community to establish peace in the region, to achieve the aspirations of its people for development and advancement.

The opening ceremony began with the arrival of Sheikh Mohamed, el Sisi and several guests from Egypt and friendly countries, along with defence ministers and chiefs of staff. Egypt’s national anthem was played, followed by the raising of the flag of the Egyptian Armed Forces by el-Sisi, which marked the base’s opening.

The head of the Armed Forces Training Authority gave a speech explaining Qader 2020, stressing that it highlights the ability of the Egyptian Armed Forces to protect the security and safety of the country, as well as its regional waters and national strategic interests.

