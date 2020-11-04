UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Egyptian President Discuss Fraternal Relations, Latest Regional Developments

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss fraternal relations, latest regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed the strong fraternal relations and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various field to achieve the joint aspiration and interests.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Egyptian President reviewed the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on the current developments, challenges and crises witnessed by the Arab region.

The two sides emphasised their keenness on continuing consultations and coordination between the two countries regarding several issues and topics to enhance the fraternal ties and achieve security, stability, peace and development for the region and its peoples.

