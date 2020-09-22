Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had a phone call with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two countries across various fronts.

The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern.