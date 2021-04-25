UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Egyptian President Review Consolidating Fraternal Relations, Discuss Latest Regional Developments

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review consolidating fraternal relations, discuss latest regional developments

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Egypt Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, today reviewed in Cairo the deeply rooted fraternal relations between the two nations and prospects of accelerating cooperation and consolidating joint action across all fronts.

This came as the Egyptian president welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation here today, where they deliberated the latest regional and international developments of interest in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments of the global battle against COVID-19 and the two countries' efforts to stem the fallout of the pandemic.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Egyptian president exchanged Ramadan greetings, and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the peoples of the two countries and the rest of the Arab and Islamic world, and humanity at large, with more peace and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the Egyptian president the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing and more progress and prosperity to the people of Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed re-affirmed the UAE's determination to maintain continual channels of coordination and discussions with Egypt regarding ways of addressing regional issues and crises.

For his part, the Egyptian president emphasised on Egypt's commitment to its firm and principled position toward the security of the Gulf and its rejection of all practices that threaten its stability.

He added that Sheikh Mohamed's visit gives further impetus to the longstanding and strategic relations between the two countries and consolidates their joint action to the best interest of their peoples and their ambitions for more development and prosperity.

El-Sisi hosted an Iftar banquet in the honour of Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation, who comprised H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed left Cairo following the meeting and was seen off by the Egyptian president.

