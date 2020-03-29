Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the global fight against COVID-19 in a phone call with Egyptian President Abdulfattah El Sisi today.

The conversation covered the prospects of further consolidating the brotherly relations between the two sisterly countries in addition to an array of regional and international issues of common concern.

The two leaders reviewed the efforts made by the two countries and the measures taken to contain the spread of the novel virus as well as ways to cement cooperation in this respect.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's support for Egypt in surviving the repercussion of the virus, with the Egyptian president commending the supportive stance of the UAE toward sisterly and friendly countries and all nations in need of assistance under these trying times.

They underlined the importance of all countries coordinating and uniting efforts to curb the spread of the virus.