UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, El Sisi Witness Exchange Of Signed Agreements Between UAE, Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of signed agreements between UAE, Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, witnessed the official exchange of a number of previously signed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between their countries across various sectors.

The agreements will see parties in the UAE and Egypt work together to develop cooperation and mutual interest.

The agreements and MoUs exchanged between the two sides included an agreement between the governments of the UAE and Egypt to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion. It was exchanged by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Dr. Hala Helmy El Saeed Younis, Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Administrative Reform of Egypt.

Another MoU on manpower was exchanged between Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Dr. Younis, along with an MoU between UAE's Insurance Authority and the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority, which was exchanged by Ibrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Insurance Authority, and Dr. Younis.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor; H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of The Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and officials.

The ceremony was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Egyptian President, which included Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Major General Mostafa Sherif Mahmoud Talaat Sabour; Dr. Younis; General Intelligence Chief, Major General Abbas Mustafa Kamel Mohamed, and Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, Sherif Mohammed Fouad Al Bedewi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Egypt UAE Company Abu Dhabi Hala Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Citizen Portal issues list of top 10 offi ..

6 minutes ago

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi hold official meeting

36 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation in 2019 to ..

17 minutes ago

Men Volleyball event enter into semi-final stages

3 minutes ago

Iranian refugee 'free' after six years in Australi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.