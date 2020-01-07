UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Emphasises UAE's Solidarity With Australia To Address Wildfires, Announces Support

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed emphasises UAE's solidarity with Australia to address wildfires, announces support

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today in a telephone call to Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, discussed the latest situation of the unprecedented bushfires in Australia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the UAE's solidarity with Australia during these circumstances and stressed that the UAE stands with the country during this crisis, as the two countries continue to maintain a strong friendship.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE is ready to support the Australian people by providing the necessary expertise, equipment, manpower and other forms of support to help fight bushfires and during rebuilding efforts.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed told Prime Minister Morrison that Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, will coordinate with the Australian government over the aid provided by the UAE to Australia and its friendly people to address the crisis.

His Highness also discussed the importance of enhancing cooperation and intensifying regional and international efforts to boost security, stability and peace in the region and globally.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia UAE Abu Dhabi Government

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed witnesses graduation of second bat ..

21 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers Call for End of Turkish Inter ..

18 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan emphasizes upon state media to ..

18 minutes ago

South Africa resist England to boost hopes of draw ..

18 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood welcomes opposition's support in P ..

18 minutes ago

ERC begins winter aid campaign for refugees in Jor ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.