(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today in a telephone call to Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, discussed the latest situation of the unprecedented bushfires in Australia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed the UAE's solidarity with Australia during these circumstances and stressed that the UAE stands with the country during this crisis, as the two countries continue to maintain a strong friendship.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE is ready to support the Australian people by providing the necessary expertise, equipment, manpower and other forms of support to help fight bushfires and during rebuilding efforts.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed told Prime Minister Morrison that Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, will coordinate with the Australian government over the aid provided by the UAE to Australia and its friendly people to address the crisis.

His Highness also discussed the importance of enhancing cooperation and intensifying regional and international efforts to boost security, stability and peace in the region and globally.