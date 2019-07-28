Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of Government Board of Trustees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a decision to establish the Abu Dhabi school of Government’s Board of Trustees, which is to be chaired by Sara Awad Issa Musallam.

The decision also appoints Maryam Eid AlMheiri as vice-chair and Names Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Major General Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri and Ghannam Butti Khaleefa Al Mazrouei as members of the board.