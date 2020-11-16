UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Establishes MBZUH's Board Of Trustees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH's Board of Trustees

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to establish the Board of Trustees for the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, MBZUH, chaired by Dr.

Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei.

The board members include Vice Chair Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Dr. Yousif Abdulla Majed Alobaidli, Mohamed Najm AlQubaisi, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, and Dr. Said Amzazi.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

‘TBHF’ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

1 minute ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

1 minute ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

52 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

1 hour ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.