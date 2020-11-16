(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to establish the Board of Trustees for the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, MBZUH, chaired by Dr.

Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei.

The board members include Vice Chair Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Dr. Yousif Abdulla Majed Alobaidli, Mohamed Najm AlQubaisi, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, and Dr. Said Amzazi.