Mohamed Bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM Review Regional Developments

Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian Prime Minister, have discussed means to foster cooperation in different sectors for the benefit of the two sides.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from the Ethiopian Prime Minister, wherein they explored issues of common concern.

They also explored the latest regional and international efforts to achieve peace, stability and development, especially in African countries.

