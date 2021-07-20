Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with Custodian of Tow Holy Mosques

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged through a telephone call Eid al-Adha greetings with the Custodian of the Tow Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed to King Salman greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health, wellbeing and longevity as well as progress and prosperity for the people of Saudi Arabia.

King Salman expressed his best wishes of further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.