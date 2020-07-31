UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Exchanges Eid Al-Adha Greetings With King Salman, Leaders Of Fraternal Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 08:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Adha greetings with King Salman, leaders of fraternal countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged Eid Al-adha greeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and reassured on his health on his recovery and discharge from hospital.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished him well.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, on phone calls, also exchanged the greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha with King of Morocco Mohammed VI and congratulated him on the ''Throne Day''.

During telephone conversations, he also exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; King Abdullah II of Jordan; President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and President of Tunisia Kais Saied.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to them and his wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development to their countries.

On their part, the leaders extended their greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. They also wished more progress, safety and security to the UAE people and eternal health and happiness to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

The leaders also wished more prosperity and development to the Arab and Islamic nations and elimination of the pandemic as well as global peace and happiness.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Tunisia Morocco Saud From Arab

Recent Stories

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

1 hour ago

Belarus' Election Commission Says 155 Int'l Observ ..

15 minutes ago

Moscow Court Says Will Rule on Trial by Jury for T ..

15 minutes ago

Denmark recommends face masks on public transport

15 minutes ago

Around 2200 personnel to perform security duties o ..

38 minutes ago

Five substitutes to be allowed in Ligue 1

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.