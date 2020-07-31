Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Adha greetings with King Salman, leaders of fraternal countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged Eid Al-adha greeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and reassured on his health on his recovery and discharge from hospital.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished him well.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, on phone calls, also exchanged the greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha with King of Morocco Mohammed VI and congratulated him on the ''Throne Day''.

During telephone conversations, he also exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; King Abdullah II of Jordan; President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and President of Tunisia Kais Saied.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to them and his wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development to their countries.

On their part, the leaders extended their greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. They also wished more progress, safety and security to the UAE people and eternal health and happiness to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa.

The leaders also wished more prosperity and development to the Arab and Islamic nations and elimination of the pandemic as well as global peace and happiness.