Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings with leaders of fraternal countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged, over phone calls, Eid al-Fitr greetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to them and his wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development to their countries.

On their part, the leaders extended their greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. They also wished more progress, safety and security to the UAE people under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The leaders also wished more prosperity and development to the Arab and Islamic nations.