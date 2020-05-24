Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Arab leaders

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd May 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has exchanged greetings via phone with a number of leaders on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged the greetings with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, His Majesty King Abdulla II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi, Iraqi President Barham Ahmed Salih, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, and H.

H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.

During the phone conversations, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the leaders the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He wished them continued good health and happiness and for further welfare, security, and stability for their countries and peoples.

The Arab leaders expressed their best wishes for the UAE leadership on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed with continued good health, and the UAE and its people with sustainable progress, glory and prosperity.