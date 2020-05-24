Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Arab leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr with a number of Arab leaders during telephone calls.

He exchanged greetings with His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and Dr. Abdulla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan.

During the phone conversations, H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the leaders the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He wished them continued good health and happiness and for further welfare, security, and stability for their countries and peoples.

The Arab leaders expressed their best wishes for the UAE leadership on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed with continued good health, and the UAE and its people with sustainable progress, glory and prosperity.