UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Greetings With Arab Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Arab leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr with a number of Arab leaders during telephone calls.

He exchanged greetings with His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and Dr. Abdulla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan.

During the phone conversations, H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the leaders the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He wished them continued good health and happiness and for further welfare, security, and stability for their countries and peoples.

The Arab leaders expressed their best wishes for the UAE leadership on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed with continued good health, and the UAE and its people with sustainable progress, glory and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Oman Progress Sudan Mauritania Best Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

2 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

3 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.