Mohamed Bin Zayed Exchanges Eid Greetings With Afghan President, Grand Imam Of Al Azhar

Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afghan President, Grand Imam of Al Azhar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings with Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

During separate telephone calls today with the Afghan President and the Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Mohamed conveyed greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes on Eid Al Fitr.

Dr. Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb expressed congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless the UAE and its people with further progress and prosperity.

They also wished more prosperity, development to the Arab and Islamic nations.

