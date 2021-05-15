Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

This came during a visit paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah at Jabal Jeis Mountain Lounge.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and H.H. Sheikh Saud engaged in cordial talk on the development journey the UAE is going through. They recalled the role of the founding leaders to enhance the country's global stature.

They expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa with good health.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.