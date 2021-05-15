Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain

(@FahadShabbir)

Umm Al Qaiwain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited H.H. Sheikh Saud at the Ruler's Palace in the emirate, where they exchanged cordial talk on the development journey the UAE is going through. They recalled the role of the founding leaders to enhance the country's global stature.

They wished further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless him with continued good health.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, along with Sheikhs and high-ranking officials from Umm Al Qaiwan government departments.