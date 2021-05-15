UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Exchanges Eid Greetings With Ruler Of Umm Al Qaiwain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain

Umm Al Qaiwain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited H.H. Sheikh Saud at the Ruler's Palace in the emirate, where they exchanged cordial talk on the development journey the UAE is going through. They recalled the role of the founding leaders to enhance the country's global stature.

They wished further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless him with continued good health.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, along with Sheikhs and high-ranking officials from Umm Al Qaiwan government departments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Saud From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

2 hours ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

4 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

4 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.