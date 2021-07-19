Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Arab leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha with a number of Arab leaders during telephone calls.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait; King Abdullah II of Jordan; Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt; Barham Salih, President of Iraq; Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania; Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait; Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq; and Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraqi Kurdistan.

His Highness conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development to their countries.

On their part, the Arab leaders reciprocated the greetings and wished more progress, safety and security to the UAE people under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also wished more prosperity and development to the Arab and Islamic nations.