Mohamed Bin Zayed Exchanges Eid Greetings With Arab Leaders

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha with a number of Arab leaders during telephone calls.

He exchanged greetings with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait; King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt; Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan; Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council; and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.

During the phone conversations, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the leaders the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He wished them continued good health and happiness and for further welfare, security, and stability for their countries and peoples.

The Arab leaders expressed their best wishes for the UAE leadership on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed with continued good health, and the UAE and its people with sustainable progress, glory and prosperity.

