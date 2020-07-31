UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Exchanges Eid Greetings With Arab Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha with a number of Arab leaders during telephone calls.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; King Abdullah II of Jordan; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt; and President Kais Saied of Tunisia.

During the phone conversations, H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to the leaders the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He wished them continued good health and happiness and for further welfare, security, and stability for their countries and peoples.

The Arab leaders, in turn, expressed their best wishes for the UAE leadership on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed with continued good health, and the UAE and its people with sustainable progress, glory and prosperity.

