Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujairah Ruler on Eid al-Fitr

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

This came during a visit paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the Ruler of Fujairah at Al Rumailah Palace in Fujairah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and H.H. Sheikh Hamad engaged in cordial talk on the development journey the UAE is going through. They recalled the role of the founding leaders to enhance the country's global stature.

They expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa with good health.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Department of Industry and Economy; Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi; Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.