Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged greetings with a number of heads of state on the occasion of Ramadan.

This came over phone calls with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President of Egypt, Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, and Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and extended sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leaders and their countries.

The Arab leaders reciprocated same good wishes for UAE leaders, and for sustained prosperity and progress for other Arab and Muslim nations.