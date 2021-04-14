Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has exchanged greetings with a number of heads of state on the occasion of Ramadan.

This came over phone calls with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia; Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman; and King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and extended sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leaders and their countries.

The Arab leaders reciprocated same good wishes for UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and for sustained prosperity and progress for other Arab and Muslim nations.