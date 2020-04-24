UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Exchanges Ramadan Greetings With Arab Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in telephone calls, has exchanged greetings with a number of leaders on the occasion of Ramadan.

He exchanged the greetings with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, the Emir of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, HM King Abdulla II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi, Iraqi President Barham Ahmed Salih, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Dr.

Abdulla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan, and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also extended sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leaders and their countries.

The leaders also wished for continued good health for H.H. Sheikh Khalifa, and for sustained prosperity for Arab and Muslim nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Progress Bahrain Saudi Arabia Sudan Mauritania Saud Muslim Best Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP and M ..

1 hour ago

Dubai continues efforts to contain COVID-19 with p ..

1 hour ago

RTA to resume Dubai Metro, public bus services sta ..

2 hours ago

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, 7 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Post resumes international postal service ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.