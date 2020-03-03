UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Expresses UAE’s Solidarity With Italy In Countering The Spread Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) Through a telephone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Giuseppe Conte, Prime Minister of Italy, today discussed the relations between the UAE and Italy.

They also talked about ways of developing and enhancing their cooperation to achieve their mutual interests, along with several issues and topics of common concern.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed the UAE’s solidarity with Italy in countering the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, affirming the UAE’s readiness to cooperate and provide various forms of support.

He was also briefed by Conte about the efforts of the Italian government to contain and control the spread of the virus.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his confidence in the ability of the Italian government to counter the spread of coronavirus and its success in taking the necessary measures, which support the related efforts of the international community.

He then offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to Conte and to the Italian people for the victims of the virus while wishing a speedy recovery to those affected.

Conte thanked H.H. Sheikh Mohamed for his solidarity with Italy and its people and said he is proud of the close relations between the two countries.

