Mohamed Bin Zayed Festival For Camel Races Carries Memories For Emiratis, GCC Citizens: Sultan Bin Hamdan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Races carries memories for Emiratis, GCC citizens: Sultan bin Hamdan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, has hailed the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to all heritage events held in the UAE.

He made the remarks on the organising of the Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel 2021 to be held on Saturday at Al-Labsah area in the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain.

He said, "We continue the journey of success in this festival for the 10th year in a row, which confirms that it is moving towards achieving more successes after adding various heritage events, and emphasises the attention given by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the owners of all camels and support for this popular heritage in all its aspects.

"

Sheikh Sultan also stressed that the festival, during its previous years, has many achievements to its credit, stressing that he saw the joy and happiness on the faces of the camel owners while moving from one emirate to another, and this reflects the true image of the great support and attention it enjoys.

He also indicated that the wise leadership is sustaining the legacy and approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to preserve the popular heritage.

