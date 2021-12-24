UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Festival For Purebred Arabian Camel Kicks Off Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel kicks off tomorrow

AL DHAID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels and Camel Beauty Pageant "Al Dhaid 2021-2022" kicks off tomorrow, December 25th, across the nation for the 11th year running.

The Festival, which will continue until December 30, features camel races, camel beauty contests (Mazayna) and heritage events through 174 runs for which the organising committee allocated millions of Dirhams in prize money.

Since its launch, the Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels has proved its worth in offering the visitors a matchless experience of Bedouin life and traditions common to Arab Gulf countries.

A large number of camel owners and visitors located across the region come the festival to exhibit and compete in events that bring alive various aspects of Bedouin life while preserving the Emirati and Gulf heritage and passing it on to future generations in line with the approach laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to maintain the heritage of the ancestors and founding fathers, being an integral part of the country's identity.

