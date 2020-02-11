UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Fiji PM Review Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Fiji PM review bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed prospects for advancing the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Fiji, along with issues of common interest to the two countries.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Fiji, now visiting the UAE to participate in the World Urban Forum, hosted by Abu Dhabi from 8 to 13 of February.

The meeting also addressed the Forum's agenda, and the importance of the event in promoting urban development in various countries of the world.

The meeting was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Fiji February Event From

Recent Stories

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

12 minutes ago

Gazprom Hopes to Increase Share of Asia-Pacific Co ..

8 minutes ago

UAE medicine stockpiles ‘sufficient’ for coron ..

1 hour ago

Ombudswoman to Share Russia's Experience of Rescui ..

8 minutes ago

Pompeo Threatens Iran With 'Enormous Pressure' Aft ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court for appointing female IOs in women's ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.