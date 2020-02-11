Mohamed bin Zayed, Fiji PM review bilateral relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed prospects for advancing the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Fiji, along with issues of common interest to the two countries.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Fiji, now visiting the UAE to participate in the World Urban Forum, hosted by Abu Dhabi from 8 to 13 of February.

The meeting also addressed the Forum's agenda, and the importance of the event in promoting urban development in various countries of the world.

The meeting was attended by H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.