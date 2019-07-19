UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Finnish FM Discuss Latest Regional, Global Developments, Challenges

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland and EU Special Representative for Sudan, who is currently visiting Abu Dhabi as part of a regional tour.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Haavisto and wished Finland success while assuming the rotating president of the EU as of 1st July.

Ways of consolidating bilateral friendship and cooperation and joint work across political, economic and cultural spheres were discussed during the meeting, which was attended by H.

H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Finnish foreign minister exchanged views on the variety of latest regional and global developments and challenges of mutual interest and their impact on the security and stability in the region.

The two sides affirmed the UAE's and EU's support for efforts aimed at realising security and stability in Sudan while passing through this critical juncture in its history by implementing the the power-sharing agreement and tackling challenges it could face in order to serve aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability, development and prosperity.

