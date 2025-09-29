Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation For Humanity, Gates Foundation to host 'Goalkeepers' event in Abu Dhabi on 8th December

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity and the Gates Foundation have joined forces to host an Abu Dhabi edition of Goalkeepers, the flagship event gathering partners from around the world dedicated to achieving the 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi will take place on 8th December 2025, bringing together a diverse community of changemakers developing fresh ideas and leading innovative work to accelerate progress towards the Global Goals.

It will be the first time Goalkeepers has been held in the middle East and North Africa region.

Dr. Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, said, “Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi is a moment to celebrate the promise of human potential and to showcase ideas and individuals working to improve lives at scale. In co-hosting Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi, we reflect both our Foundation’s commitment to investing in human potential and opportunity and the UAE’s leadership in building a healthier and brighter future for all.”

Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, said, “I’m excited that Goalkeepers is coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time in December. We’re proud to partner with the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, whose commitment to mothers’ and children’s health and to fighting infectious diseases is saving millions of lives.

Together, we’ll bring the spirit of Goalkeepers to the UAE and work to accelerate progress on some of the world’s most urgent challenges.”

Goalkeepers was founded by the Gates Foundation in 2017 as a platform to energise and inspire progress towards addressing the Global Goals, an ambitious blueprint set out by the United Nations in 2015 and adopted by all member states. With targets in 17 areas ranging from poverty to health, hunger, and education, the goals are a commitment to build a greener, better, fairer world by 2030.

Goalkeepers publishes an annual report alongside hosting an event, facilitating a yearly awards program, and convening a global community of individuals who champion the Global Goals and are leading change in their communities or cause areas.

The flagship Goalkeepers event is hosted in New York each year, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The event features a blend of live performances, rich storytelling, and interactive discussions, with previous speakers including President Emmanuel Macron of France, Queen Rania of Jordan; Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai; and singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Bono. It also provides a crucial platform for networking and seeding new partnerships, in addition to sharing knowledge and ideas.